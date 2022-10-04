Baxter Bros Inc. Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Charter Communications by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $937,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $7.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.89. 64,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,392. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $410.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.94 and a 12-month high of $753.69.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

