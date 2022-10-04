Baxter Bros Inc. Buys 3,110 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $4.30 on Tuesday, hitting $84.68. 230,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,252,396. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $145.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

