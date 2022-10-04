Baxter Bros Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,165 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.1 %

CVS Health stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.80. The stock had a trading volume of 167,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

