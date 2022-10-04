Baxter Bros Inc. Acquires 1,089 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,600,000 after buying an additional 139,061 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,387,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,200,000 after buying an additional 217,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,266,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $7.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.98. 17,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,798. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.20 and a 200 day moving average of $245.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

