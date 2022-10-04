Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYCBF. Barclays cut their target price on Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,570 to CHF 2,550 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

Shares of BYCBF stock opened at $1,849.00 on Tuesday. Barry Callebaut has a 12-month low of $1,785.76 and a 12-month high of $2,539.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,065.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,175.87.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.