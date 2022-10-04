Barrington Research Initiates Coverage on DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

Research analysts at Barrington Research began coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 113.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

DHX opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.06 million, a PE ratio of 563.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 431,395 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 108.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 342,668 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 66.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 758,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 303,168 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

