Barclays Lowers Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target to $3.50

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CRON has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.31.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a current ratio of 26.18. Cronos Group has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 115.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 347.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 63,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49,497 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,306,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 109,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

