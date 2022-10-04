Barclays Cuts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$105.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its target price cut by Barclays from C$112.00 to C$105.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$108.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$79.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$100.06.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

TSE CP opened at C$95.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$95.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The company has a market cap of C$88.95 billion and a PE ratio of 33.33. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$82.59 and a 1 year high of C$106.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Announces Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5399997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Railway

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total transaction of C$2,611,452.89. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 50,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.80, for a total transaction of C$5,071,748.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,594,576.79. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total value of C$2,611,452.89. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,898.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

