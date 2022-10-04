Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 401,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.
Baozun stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,779. Baozun has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65.
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
