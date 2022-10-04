Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Short Interest Update

Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the August 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Banyan Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

BYN traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,029. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. Banyan Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

Institutional Trading of Banyan Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,448,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,581,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $407,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $183,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banyan Acquisition Company Profile

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

