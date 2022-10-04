Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $491.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.69. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $33.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after buying an additional 96,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 155,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

