Bank of America Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $127.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DIS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.01. Walt Disney has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.63.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

