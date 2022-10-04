Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Decreased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,167,392. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

