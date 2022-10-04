Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.42. 781,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,167,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.