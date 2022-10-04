Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Update

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.3 days.

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BLMIF opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

About Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

