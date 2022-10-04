Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Update

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.3 days.
Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BLMIF opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $11.41.
About Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M.
