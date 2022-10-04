Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 0.40 (LON:BCPT)

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCPT stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 79.40 ($0.96). The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,087. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The firm has a market cap of £557.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.60. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 73.16 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 124.20 ($1.50).

Get Balanced Commercial Property Trust alerts:

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.