Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,819 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $153.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.43.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

