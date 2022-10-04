Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $705,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 105.2% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38.

