Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STWD. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of STWD opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

