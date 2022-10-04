Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $227.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.21 and a 200 day moving average of $240.72. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.