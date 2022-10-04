Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 685,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 36,983 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $305.52 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

