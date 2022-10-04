Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Encore Wire comprises 1.0% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 5.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIRE opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.24.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $6.56. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.82 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

