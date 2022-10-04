Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $13.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 2.7% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $322.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.38 and a 200 day moving average of $359.56. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $307.15 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

