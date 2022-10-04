Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.