Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 6,026 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $49,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 10.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.