Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,916 Shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the quarter. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 7.71% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,979,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MFUS opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $42.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38.

