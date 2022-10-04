Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 940 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.99. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

