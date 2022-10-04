Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $804,000 Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,565,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,748,000 after acquiring an additional 99,128 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 854,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 854,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 662,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 69,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 584,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 60,220 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

PHB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.85. 21,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

