Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BMI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Badger Meter from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Badger Meter Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $95.15 on Friday. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.59.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,458,000 after buying an additional 198,228 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 129.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,111 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Badger Meter by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 91,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 198.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 85,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Badger Meter by 73.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 200,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 84,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

