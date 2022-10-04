Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Short Interest Update

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,300 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 917,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth $875,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Badger Meter Trading Up 2.0 %

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Badger Meter stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,454. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.