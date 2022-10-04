Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 795,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Babylon Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BBLN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,208. Babylon has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Babylon in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babylon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babylon

About Babylon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,315,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Babylon during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Babylon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Babylon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Babylon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $707,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

