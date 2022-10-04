Baader Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €40.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($40.82) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 99.90% from the stock’s current price.

KGX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FRA KGX traded up €0.20 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €20.01 ($20.42). The stock had a trading volume of 724,332 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €44.69. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($83.49).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.