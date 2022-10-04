AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) PT Lowered to $6.50

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of AXTI opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $301.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. AXT had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $933,100. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in AXT by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AXT by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 123,436 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AXT by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 112,496 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

