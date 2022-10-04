Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.00.

AXSM stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

