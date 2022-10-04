Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $71.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 7,496.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

