Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Citigroup

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXTA. StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

