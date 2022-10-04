Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Short Interest Update

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Avantor Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Avantor has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Avantor by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

