Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Avangrid Trading Up 2.3 %

AGR stock opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avangrid from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised Avangrid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth $388,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 31.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 82.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

