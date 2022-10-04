Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Trading Down 3.5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s share price fell 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.76. 4,611,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average session volume of 229,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

