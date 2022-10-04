Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 900 ($10.87) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 1,268 ($15.32) to GBX 1,118 ($13.51) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Auction Technology Group Stock Performance

Auction Technology Group stock opened at GBX 719 ($8.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Auction Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 636 ($7.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,588 ($19.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £866.57 million and a P/E ratio of 11,983.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 855.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 918.

Auction Technology Group Company Profile

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, oil and gas, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic moulding, metalworking, woodworking, and food and beverage production industries; and electronics, apparel, homeware, and furniture products.

