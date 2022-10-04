AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 549,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,582,740. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

