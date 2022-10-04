AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,535,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 392,845 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AT&T were worth $74,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.
AT&T Stock Performance
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
