ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Down 3.1%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.56 and last traded at $38.62. 2,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 48,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

ATN International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.50.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

