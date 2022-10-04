Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $44.64 million and $4.44 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $4.46 or 0.00021995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004555 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001870 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00043276 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $323.76 or 0.01595225 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2019. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev. The official message board for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official website is explorer.chiliz.com/tokens/0x4c3E460b8e8285DE57c8B1B2B688847B995B71D6/token-transfers.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.The Atletico de Madrid Fan Token (ATM) is a utility token that gives Atletico de Madrid fans a tokenized share of influence on club decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, club recognition, and more.ATM token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by Atletico de Madrid. Atletico de Madrid is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including:Matchday tickets.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges.Club-specific NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atletico De Madrid Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atletico De Madrid Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atletico De Madrid Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

