Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Atlas by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,500 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 55.9% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,039,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 731,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Atlas by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,401,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,324,000 after acquiring an additional 426,791 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Atlas in the second quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Atlas in the second quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Price Performance

Shares of ATCO stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.88. 1,541,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Atlas has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97.

Atlas Announces Dividend

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. Atlas had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATCO. BMO Capital Markets lowered Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.45 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Atlas from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

