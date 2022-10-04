Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 424,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Atkore by 3,577.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Atkore by 684.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Atkore by 54.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Atkore by 706.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded up $4.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.18. 556,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,556. Atkore has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

