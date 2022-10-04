AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Update

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.96. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $151.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

