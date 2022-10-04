Aspiriant LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,341 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.32. 143,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,627,793. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.38 and a one year high of $115.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

