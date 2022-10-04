Aspiriant LLC Has $7.55 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

VTI stock traded up $5.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.07. 108,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,964. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $179.28 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.92.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

