Aspiriant LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.86. 46,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,615. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.10. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.83 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.